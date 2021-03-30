DENVER (CBS4) – History was made last weekend at Metro State University as senior pitcher Cade Crader threw a perfect game. The right-hander from Grandview High School struck out 10 batters in what is believed to be first no-hitter in Roadrunner history.
Crader said during the game he was trying to play it cool, but his teammates didn't want to jinx the no-no so they refused to talk to him.
Crader is ecstatic with he accomplishment, but relishes the moments afterwards with his teammates the most.
"It's obviously really special and something that is very rare," said Crader. "For me the biggest part was the celebration after. It just felt like love coming from everybody and that was the most special part."
Crader led Metro to a 13-0 win over CSU-Pueblo. Metro State is now 18-2 and ranked 18th in the nation.