ALAMOSA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Health officials announced Alamosa County will move to level Green on Colorado’s COVID-19 dial. Green is the least restrictive level in the state.
The change to level Green goes into effect at 6 a.m. on Wednesday. The new guidelines remove certain capacity restrictions for restaurants, manufacturing, gyms, offices, indoor seated events, and outdoor events. Health officials say venues should still keep people at least six feet apart.
Currently, there are only seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alamosa County. For more information, visit slvphp.com.