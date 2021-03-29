WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Weld County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed in a police shooting on Friday night. Steven Michael Kielian, 32, of Milliken was shot by deputies near his girlfriend’s home on Weld County Road 70.
When police responded to the home around 5:45 p.m., the woman said Kielian assaulted her and was still inside the home. Deputies were also told the suspect had access to multiple firearms.
Investigators said Kielian eventually ran from the home. Deputies used a bean bag gun to try and stop him, but were not successful. Deputies then ran after the suspect.READ MORE: Suspect Dies After Shooting Involving Weld County Sheriff’s Deputies
Investigators say Kielian shot back at multiple deputies at least once, who then returned fire. The deputies shot Kielian, who was taken to the hospital where he died.
No deputies were hurt in the shooting.MORE NEWS: Poudre Firefighters Find Body While Responding To Second Alarm House Fire
The Greeley Police Department is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Commander Roy Smith at 970-371-3706 or Sgt. Dennis Lobato at 970-350-9685.