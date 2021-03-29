Country Jam Returns To Grand Junction June 24-26 After Being Canceled Last YearThere's some good news for those who missed having the event on their calendar last summer, as the organizers have announced the Country Jam music festival will return to Grand Junction this summer for the weekend of June 24-26. Geoff Petrulis reports.

1 hour ago

Colorado Parks & Wildlife Are Celebrating The Birthday Of Cash A K9 OfficerCash is a black lab that can detect 9 different wildlife species.

2 hours ago

A Private High Mass Was Held In Honor of Officer Eric TalleyThe mass took place at the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception in Denver.

2 hours ago

All Coloradans 16+ Will Be Eligible For COVID-19 Vaccine Starting FridayAll Coloradans aged 16 and over will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine starting Friday, Gov. Jared Polis announced Monday.

3 hours ago

Snow Tonight, Much Colder TomorrowWatch Meteorologist Ashton Altieri's forecast.

3 hours ago

Dr. Dave Hnida Shares Recommendations For Those Who've Been Fully Vaccinated Against COVIDIf someone is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 it is recommended that they still get tested if they get sick.

4 hours ago