ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4) — Reservations will be required for shuttle and vehicle access to the Maroon Bells Scenic Area again this summer, due to ongoing COVID-19 social distancing requirements.
Reservations may be made by visiting www.aspenchamber.org starting April 12.READ MORE: TSA Hosting Hiring Event In Hopes Of Adding 150 People Before Summer Travel Season
Parking reservations will be required for the entire season as soon as the road opens in mid-May (exact date depending on snow conditions on Maroon Creek Road).
The RFTA shuttle service will run from June 7 to October 17 or 24, depending on weather conditions, and the shuttle runs every 15 minutes from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.READ MORE: Mounds Of Flowers & Signs At Boulder King Soopers 'Becoming Challenging'
The price of a parking reservation is $10, and the price of the shuttle is $16 with proposed discounted fares ($10) for children under age 12 and seniors over age 65 (pricing will be confirmed by April 8). Seats on the shuttle may be limited and masks may be required depending on any COVID- related guidelines put in place by the Colorado and Pitkin County Boards of Health.
Paid parking is available at Aspen Highlands, or riders can catch the free RFTA shuttle from Ruby Park in downtown Aspen to Aspen Highlands.
MORE NEWS: Denver Weather: Dramatic Change Ahead With 70 Degrees Monday Before Snow Monday Night