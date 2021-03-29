Summer Reservations For Maroon Bells Can Be Made Starting April 12Reservations will be required for shuttle and vehicle access to the Maroon Bells Scenic Area again this summer, due to ongoing COVID-19 social distancing requirements.

TSA Hosting Hiring Event In Hopes Of Adding 150 People Before Summer Travel SeasonThe TSA at Denver International Airport wants to hire more people. The agency hosted a two-day hiring event on Monday.

Glitch In Registration System Blamed For Long Delays At Dick's Sporting Goods Vaccine Clinic On SundayA glitch in the registration system is blamed for causing "longer-than-expected wait times" at the drive-up vaccination clinic at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park on Sunday.

Country Jam Returns To Grand Junction June 24-26 After Being Canceled Last YearThe COVID-19 pandemic forced the postponement and cancellation of many of the events that people have come to love and last year that included the Country Jam music festival in Colorado.

Mounds Of Flowers & Signs At Boulder King Soopers 'Becoming Challenging'The city of Boulder is, politely, asking the public to stop bringing flowers and signs to the site of the King Soopers shooting on Table Mesa Drive. The plea comes as another storm system moves into Colorado bringing strong wind gusts.

Poudre Firefighters Find Body While Responding To Second Alarm House FirePoudre Fire Authority responded to a fire at a home in Fort Collins on Sunday night. Firefighters then found a lifeless body of an adult in the home.

