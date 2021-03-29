DENVER (CBS4) — A glitch in the registration system is blamed for causing “longer-than-expected wait times” at the drive-up vaccination clinic at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park on Sunday. Some people reported waiting in line for as long as three hours to get the vaccine.
Officials initially blamed a staffing shortage, but on Monday they said they discovered an error that caused an influx of unexpected patients.
“Upon investigating the issue, we discovered an error in our registration system that allowed an additional 400 Coloradans to register to receive the vaccine,” Kevin Massey with Centura Health
told CBS4.
Massey said they "quickly pivoted to increase staffing and increase vaccine supply," and were able to vaccinate everyone who had an appointment.
“We have taken steps to ensure this problem will not happen in the future and appreciate the patience of those who scheduled with us on Sunday,” Massey said.