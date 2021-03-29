CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
DENVER (CBS4) – Red Rocks’ tradition of an Easter Sunday sunrise service will be virtual again this year. The Colorado Council of Churches announced the decision on Sunday.

The council decided to hold off having crowds come out to the amphitheatre due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A sunrise service video will be published online on Sunday at approximately 6 a.m.

The sermon this year will be delivered by Bishop Kym Lucas of the Episcopal Church in Colorado. Worship leaders also will include:

– Bishop Karen Oliveto, Mountain Sky Conference, United Methodist Church
– Rev. Denise Pass, Executive Presbyter, Presbytery of Plains and Peaks

Musical performers will be:

– Spirit of Grace
– Stephanie Garvey

Get more information at cochurches.org.

