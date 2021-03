All Coloradans 16+ Will Be Eligible For COVID-19 Vaccine Starting FridayAll Coloradans aged 16 and over will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine starting Friday, Gov. Jared Polis announced Monday.

21 minutes ago

Snow Tonight, Much Colder TomorrowWatch Meteorologist Ashton Altieri's forecast.

38 minutes ago

Dr. Dave Hnida Shares Recommendations For Those Who've Been Fully Vaccinated Against COVIDIf someone is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 it is recommended that they still get tested if they get sick.

1 hour ago

Father Of Eric Talley Wants Son To Be Known For 'Doing The Right Thing'The father of Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley said his son should be remembered as a man of integrity and faith, as well as someone who did “the right thing.”

3 hours ago

Chase Scheunert Charged With Attempted Murder In I-25 Road Rage ShootingA 22-year-old Westminster man remains jailed on an attempted murder charge following a collision between jockeying vehicles and shots fired from one vehicle into the other earlier this month. Geoff Petrulis reports.

4 hours ago

Tay Anderson Says He's Open To Any Investigation After Sexual Assault Allegations SurfaceDenver Public School Board member Tay Anderson says he welcomes any investigation after allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman emerged over the weekend.

4 hours ago