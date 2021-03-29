Another wild weather ride for Colorado to kick off the work week! We enjoyed a warm weekend statewide, with temperatures climbing to the 70s on Monday. Parts of the eastern plains reached the 80s!
We were also incredibly windy in Colorado on Monday. This was all ahead of a cold front that is set to move through Colorado on Monday night and through Tuesday. The wind will calm down as that front moves through.
We'll also see snow in our state once again! Snow will start for the Front Range late on Monday night and into Tuesday morning. Most likely, the Denver area will still be snowy for the morning commute on Tuesday.
This won't be a major storm. The Denver area could see 1 to 3 inches of snow, with 3 to 6 inches possible in the foothills. Snow could stick around through the late morning hours, but will be gone by early afternoon. Our temperatures will also plummet to the upper 30s after reaching the mid 70s on Monday.
Sunshine quickly returns on Wednesday along with warmer temperatures. This will begin a long stretch of warm and dry weather for Colorado.