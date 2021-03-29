CU Boulder Student Group Demands Change When It Comes To Getting A FirearmStudents at the University of Colorado Boulder rallied on Monday, exactly one week since the King Soopers shooting which killed 10 people. The group Students Demand Action read the names of all 10 victims at the start of the rally and then led a moment of silence.

18-Year-Old Colorado Man Arrested, Fined In Puerto Rico Over Mask DisputeAn 18-year-old Colorado man was arrested in Puerto Rico over the weekend for not wearing a mask. The U.S. territory requires everyone to wear a mask even if they've been vaccinated.

Teenager Who Survived Terrible Skiing Accident Is Now Advocate For Helmets On Colorado SlopesSkiers and snowboarders are not required by law to wear helmets on the slopes in Colorado. Many experts say wearing a helmet helps reduce the chance of a serious head or brain injury.

Colorado Man Greg Harms Among Those Killed In Alaska Helicopter CrashA contracted helicopter carrying guides and guests from a lodge on a heli-skiing trip in Alaska’s backcountry crashed over the weekend, killing the pilot and four others, including a Colorado man. Greg Harms, of Aspen, was 52.

From The 70s to Snow In 24 HoursWatch Lauren Whitney's forecast

12-Year-Old Joshua Haileyesus In Critical Condition After Trying ‘Blackout Challenge’Ethiopian community members will gather outside Children’s Hospital on Monday to pray for 12-year-old Joshua Haileyesus.

