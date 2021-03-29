BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Students at the University of Colorado Boulder rallied on Monday, exactly one week since the King Soopers shooting which killed 10 people. The group Students Demand Action read the names of all 10 victims at the start of the rally and then led a moment of silence.
The group is one of several advocacy groups which calls for stricter background checks when purchasing a firearm.
“Our purpose together is to decrease gun violence and increase public safety across our nation,” said Hannah Sanders, a volunteer. “We value diversity. We advance equity. We demonstrate inclusion. We are a community.”
Sanders went on to say the number of shootings happening around the country seem countless and all communities deserve to feel safe.