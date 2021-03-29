Community Remembers Those Killed in King Soopers ShootingAs the community continues to process the deadly shooting at the King Soopers in Boulder that claimed the lives of 10 people, vigils are being planned to honor those victims.

19 minutes ago

New Proposed Bill Would Require Medicare To Notify Providers Of An Audit By Email, Phone, & MailA new bill has been introduced that would require Medicare to notify providers of an audit by email, phone, and mail.

47 minutes ago

CU Boulder Student Group Demands Change When It Comes To Getting A FirearmStudents at the University of Colorado Boulder rallied on Monday, exactly one week since the King Soopers shooting which killed 10 people. The group Students Demand Action read the names of all 10 victims at the start of the rally and then led a moment of silence.

1 hour ago

18-Year-Old Colorado Man Arrested, Fined In Puerto Rico Over Mask DisputeAn 18-year-old Colorado man was arrested in Puerto Rico over the weekend for not wearing a mask. The U.S. territory requires everyone to wear a mask even if they've been vaccinated.

1 hour ago

Teenager Who Survived Terrible Skiing Accident Is Now Advocate For Helmets On Colorado SlopesSkiers and snowboarders are not required by law to wear helmets on the slopes in Colorado. Many experts say wearing a helmet helps reduce the chance of a serious head or brain injury.

1 hour ago

Colorado Man Greg Harms Among Those Killed In Alaska Helicopter CrashA contracted helicopter carrying guides and guests from a lodge on a heli-skiing trip in Alaska’s backcountry crashed over the weekend, killing the pilot and four others, including a Colorado man. Greg Harms, of Aspen, was 52.

1 hour ago