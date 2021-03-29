(CBS4)- The COVID-19 pandemic forced the postponement and cancellation of many of the events that people have come to love and last year that included the Country Jam music festival in Colorado. There’s some good news for those who missed having the event on their calendar last summer as the organizers have announced the festival will return to Grand Junction this summer for the weekend of June 24-26.

Pre-sale for the event begins on March 31 with passes officially set to go on sale on Friday, April 2. This year’s lineup includes country music stars Luke Combs, Toby Keith, Carrie Underwood and several other artists. The event will take place at Jam Ranch off of Interstate 70 exit 11.

The organizers for the festival say that they are monitoring the status of the COVID-19 pandemic as they continue the planning process and are dedicated to ensuring guest safety at the event. They have the following statement posted on their website.

“Our goal is to provide as close to a normal Country Jam festival experience as possible, while also maintaining everyone’s safety. We will be following the guidance of all City and State authorities on protocols for the festival. We will publish more details as we get closer to the event. If there is a cancellation of the festival due to COVID-19, we will offer a window of time to request a refund. Please check back for the best information, protocols and rules.”

For more information on camping and parking at the event and to view the full lineup, head to countryjam.com.