DENVER (CBS4) – Many high school students, including seniors at East High School in Denver, will soon have access to the COVID-19 vaccine. Starting Friday, all Coloradans 16 years and older will be eligible for the Pfizer vaccine.

“I definitely do feel safer knowing that students have access to the vaccine now,” said Hermela Goshu, a senior at East High School. “Young people have been under the impression that they aren’t as affected, and so this extra layer of protection, extra layer of security, will ensure that not only are teachers safe, but the students are safe as well.”

Another senior at East High School, Angel Koger, plans to get the vaccine.

“This is a group effort, not only with just your friends, but the entire world, so we all have to take a part in this and take it one step at a time,” said Koger.

Fiona Yohannes, also a student at East High School, is already fully vaccinated thanks to her volunteer program at Children’s Hospital.

“I’m still living, I’m breathing, and I’m alive,” Yohannes told CBS4.

She understands some students may have reservations about getting the vaccine.

“At first I was terrified,” said Yohannes. “But I looked at videos, I read articles, and once I understood what was going on, and what was happening with my body, I felt a lot more comfortable stepping into that room and getting my shot.”

With access to the vaccine in sight, some high schoolers are looking forward to the future.

“I think it will start to help our schools get back to normal and learning get back to the way it used to be,” Goshu said.

Gov. Jared Polis says everyone who wants the vaccine will get it before the end of May. By July, Polis predicts there will be widespread immunity across the state. At a press conference Monday, he said he’s also hopeful the FDA will approve a vaccine for 12 to 15 year olds in time for a return to school in the fall.