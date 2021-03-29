18-Year-Old Colorado Man Arrested, Fined In Puerto Rico Over Mask DisputeAn 18-year-old Colorado man was arrested in Puerto Rico over the weekend for not wearing a mask. The U.S. territory requires everyone to wear a mask even if they've been vaccinated.

11 minutes ago

Teenager Who Survived Terrible Skiing Accident Is Now Advocate For Helmets On Colorado SlopesSkiers and snowboarders are not required by law to wear helmets on the slopes in Colorado. Many experts say wearing a helmet helps reduce the chance of a serious head or brain injury.

12 minutes ago

Colorado Man Greg Harms Among Those Killed In Alaska Helicopter CrashA contracted helicopter carrying guides and guests from a lodge on a heli-skiing trip in Alaska’s backcountry crashed over the weekend, killing the pilot and four others, including a Colorado man. Greg Harms, of Aspen, was 52.

12 minutes ago

From The 70s to Snow In 24 HoursWatch Lauren Whitney's forecast

26 minutes ago

12-Year-Old Joshua Haileyesus In Critical Condition After Trying ‘Blackout Challenge’Ethiopian community members will gather outside Children’s Hospital on Monday to pray for 12-year-old Joshua Haileyesus.

37 minutes ago

CU Boulder Is Part Of A New Study Looking Into Transmission Of COVID After Being VaccinatedWith so many people now being vaccinated research has begun to see if those who are fully vaccinated can still spread the coronavirus.

38 minutes ago