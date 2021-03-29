CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
(CBS4) – An 18-year-old Colorado man was arrested in Puerto Rico over the weekend for not wearing a mask. The U.S. territory requires everyone to wear a mask even if they’ve been vaccinated.

(credit: Frances Rodriguez)

A news report in Puerto Rico names the tourist as Torino Walter Bickmore. It states the man was “disoriented, uttering profanity, aggressive with passers-by.” Officers asked the man to get out of the middle of the street, but the man refused. The man was apparently intoxicated.

Police also say the man was not wearing a face mask and refused to wear one when asked to.

Police ended up using a a taser and arresting the man.

While prosecutors tried to file charges of obstruction and violation of an executive order, a judge ruled the man was in an alleged state of intoxication and did not understand police commands.

The man was fined $100 for not wearing a mask.

