BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The city of Boulder is, politely, asking the public to stop bringing flowers and signs to the site of the King Soopers shooting on Table Mesa Drive. The plea comes as another storm system moves into Colorado bringing strong wind gusts.
“With today’s winds, however, as well as the sheer volume, it is becoming challenging to accommodate these,” the city stated.
Officials ask those who still want to show their support for the 10 victims of the shooting to visit their resources online.
The public is invited to a memorial service for Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley on Tuesday at the Flatirons Community Church in Lafayette. Organizers ask everyone to follow social distancing and mask-wearing guidelines.
CBS4 will cover that service live on CBSN Denver.