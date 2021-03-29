BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The city of Boulder announced all city buildings and facilities will close on Tuesday to give city employees time to grieve and honor the victims of last week’s shooting. Ten people, including a Boulder police officer, were killed last Monday when a man opened fire inside the King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive.
Officials said many city employees plan to attend a public memorial service on Tuesday for fallen Officer Eric Talley. A livestream of the service will start at 11 a.m. on CBSN Denver.READ MORE: Remembering The Victims: Officer Eric Talley’s Funeral Will Be Held Tuesday
“Our entire community is reeling from this tragedy, including our employees,” said Interim City Manager Chris Meschuk. “Ten lives were lost last week, including a beloved colleague and a city advisory board volunteer, and our staff need space and time to reflect, grieve and process an incredibly challenging week.”READ MORE: Roman Catholic Funeral Mass Held In Denver After Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley’s Death
Officials said all employees will have the day off, except those in essential roles. Employees who provide critical services will receive eight hours of vacation that they can use at a later date.
In addition, the city is canceling all of its events, including the Racial Equity Guiding Coalition meeting and new board/commission member orientation.MORE NEWS: Father Of Eric Talley Wants Son To Be Known For ‘Doing The Right Thing’