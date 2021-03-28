(CBS4) – The union representative for the King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive where a suspect opened fire on Coloradans, 10 of whom died, says there were problems with the store’s safety. In a letter from the UCFW to King Soopers, the representative conducted a grievance meeting on March 8, nearly two weeks prior to the shooting.
The meeting covered safety issues at the store which included a partially obstructed fire exit.
The same representative says a concern about an active shooter situation was raised at a different store in the Boulder area. That concern stemmed from blocked pathways and exits in the store.
The union, as part of negotiations for a collective bargaining agreement at the Table Mesa location, asked King Soopers to have armed security guard at every store. The union says King Soopers rejected the idea.
The union wants King Soopers to better communicate processes moving forward, including how employees will return to work, how they will be compensated for the time the Table Mesa location remains closed and how the company will handle mental health for employees.