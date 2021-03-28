SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Summit County is at risk of moving to level orange on the new COVID-19 dial. The rising number of cases in the county is to blame.
County health officials say the seven-day cumulative case rate rose to 364 as of March 26. If the county remains above the 345 case rate, it will be bumped to tighter restrictions in level orange.
Those restrictions could start on March 31.
Public health officials urge residents to continue precautions as new outbreaks from variants are identified.
"We want to make sure our community is aware that our numbers have been rising and are on an upward trend. We anticipated this with Spring Break in Summit County. Our case numbers are now in Level Orange and we want to make sure that our community continues to remain vigilant, wear face coverings, and practice physical distancing," said Commissioner Josh Blanchard to residents last week.
County officials say they had the third highest seven day cumulative incidence rate in the state on March 25.