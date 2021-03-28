COVID In Colorado: Spring Break Spike Means Summit County Could Move To Level OrangeSummit County is at risk of moving to level orange on the new COVID-19 dial.

HealthONE Behavioral Health Unit Dedicated To Women's Mental HealthPeople can walk into the HealthONE Behavioral Health and Wellness Center 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

'They're Very Excited': Denver Church Helps Hundreds Get COVID VaccineHundreds of Coloradans received a COVID-19 vaccine shot in Denver on Saturday.

COVID In Colorado: Face Mask Mandate Could Be Subject To Exemption With Update To DialThe Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released a new update to the COVID Dial this week which includes the potential for some counties to get an exemption to the statewide mandate but it still encourages everyone to wear a mask.

COVID Restrictions In Colorado: Jefferson County Narrowly Avoids Moving Back To Level YellowMore than 169 million Americans have received the COVID-19 vaccine. Despite high vaccination numbers, Colorado is one of 30 states reporting an increase in COVID-19 cases this week.

Trauma From Boulder Shooting Can Impact Those Who Are Far Removed From EventAlong the community memorial in front of the Boulder King Soopers, people have left flowers and shed tears. They have prayed and left notes. Some had a connection with the King Soopers store, the workers or were friends of those killed. But many, many more came.