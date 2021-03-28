DENVER (CBS4) – Hundreds of Coloradans received a COVID-19 vaccine shot in Denver on Saturday. They lined up outside of the Seventh Day Adventist Church on Albion Street.
“A lot of the people who come through here, they’re just really glad that they’ve finally found a place where they can get the vaccine, a lot of these people have been on waiting lists. And so, they’re, they’re very excited when we tell them that we have a vaccine available for them,” said Dr. Erynn Burks who helped organize the event.
Burks urges Coloradans to get a vaccine if you’re eligible.