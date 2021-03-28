DENVER (CBS4) – A small, but passionate group gathered at the Colorado State Capitol Sunday afternoon to protest gun violence. One person who spoke was Tom Mauser. He dedicated his life to passing gun safety legislation after his son was killed in the Columbine shooting.

He says no matter the size of the crowd he likes seeing people come out to support his cause.

“It’s great to see people willing to commit to that change.”

Another speaker was Jason McBride. He works in Denver to prevent gun violence in his community. He says while mass shootings are tragic, gun violence is happening every day in cities across the nation.

“It’s a different type of violence, and when you talk about mass shootings, even with more frequency now, those are things that happen occasionally. Shootings in cities like, Chicago, L.A. here in Denver. We have gang shootings every day,” he said. “Gun violence affects our communities differently, but it’s the same.”

They each have ideas for legislation they think will keep people safe. Jason McBride says AR-15s and AK-47s are the most common gun he sees on the streets so he thinks there should be a ban on assault rifles.

“No assault rifles belong on the streets,” he said.

Mauser says he supports gun safety storage bills like the one currently being considered in the Colorado State Legislature, but he says national legislation is needed too.

“On the national level we need to have universal background checks,” he said.

One thing they can agree on, they both say it’s time to pass legislation that will save lives, whether that’s on the streets of Denver or a grocery store in Boulder. They say the first step is for everyday people to talk to lawmakers.

“They have to contact them and tell them they are really concerned about this issue of gun violence and ask them, what are they willing to about it,” said Mauser.