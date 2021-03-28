CBSN DenverWatch Now
ARVADA, Colo (CBS4) – More than 100 vehicles participated in a Sunday morning convoy to honor Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley. Local 4 by 4 groups, including 4Lo4LEO, organized the event.

The vehicles carried flags and met up at the West Arvada Dog Park and then ended their route at the Boulder Police headquarters.

It was just one way the community showed their respect for Talley.

The owner of The Coffee Cabin in Parker donated his daily salary and tips to the officer’s family. Pictures from Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock showed a long line to support the cause.