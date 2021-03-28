AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – According to research, one in five women in the United States experiences some form of mental health condition, with many of them going untreated. In Colorado, there is a behavioral health program dedicated to caring for women.

“I hit a wall, and I had a mental break. I was just so overwhelmed with everything that had gone on,” said 55-year-old Charlene.

Everything included a close friend’s suicide, an injury and 14 years in a high stress job helping military families.

“You’re always on call. that type of a job,” Charlene explained.

She said she attempted suicide three times.

“The suicide was the only way that I could see out of this dark tunnel,” she told Health Specialist Kathy Walsh.

Charlene is a single mother and a grandmother. She said two stays at the HealthONE Behavioral Health and Wellness Center didn’t help. The third time, she was admitted to the Women’s Unit there and found a doctor who really cared.

“He took the time to figure out what was going on,” Charlene said.

Then she felt a connection.

“Just being with women that get it,” she said.

Dr. Patricia Westmoreland is a psychiatrist and Director of the unit focused solely on women.

“Who might otherwise shy away from getting help,” Westmoreland said.

Charlene has learned she is bipolar, has borderline personality disorder, depression, anxiety and PTSD.

She said she takes medication and has had 16 weeks of intense outpatient therapy.

She still sees a therapist once a week and a psychiatrist once a month.

“I’m not sure I will ever be 100%, but the light at the end of the tunnel is more than just a quarter size. The light at the end of the tunnel is pretty big.”

There is also a crisis line: 844-556-2012.