WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A suspect involved in a shooting with Weld County Sheriff’s deputies died late Friday night. Investigators say no deputies were hurt.
Deputies responded to a home on Weld County Road 70 in a rural part of the county at around 5:45 p.m. on Friday. A woman walked out of the home saying a man assaulted her, and the man was still inside the home.READ MORE: 'We Will Cry With You': Widow Of Deputy Micah Flick Shares Open Letter To Officer Eric Talley's Widow
Deputies were also told the suspect had access to multiple firearms. The suspect, deputies say, eventually came out of the home, but then ran off.
Deputies used a bean bag gun to try and stop him, but were not successful. Deputies then ran after the suspect.READ MORE: 'Ten Together': Boulder To Honor Victims Of Grocery Store Shooting With 10 Minutes Of Silence
Investigators say the suspect shot back at multiple deputies at least once, who then returned fire. They hit the suspect who was taken to the hospital where he died.
The suspect’s name has not been released.MORE NEWS: Trauma From Grocery Store Shooting Can Impact Those Who Are Far Removed From Event
If anyone in the community has more information they are asked to contact Commander Roy Smith at 970-371-3706 or Sgt. Dennis Lobato at 970-350-9685. Both officers work at the Greeley Police Department.