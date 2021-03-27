CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Boulder News, Boulder Police, Colorado News, Deputy Micah Flick Killed, Eric Talley, King Soopers, King Soopers Shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – “Dear Mrs. Eric Talley, we haven’t met yet. I’m certain one day we will. And I am sorry for that. I am sorry because the rest of us all pray that no one else ever joins our line of duty widow ‘club.'” The wife of fallen El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Micah Flick shared a heartbreaking open letter to the wife of fallen Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley.

(credit Rachael Flick/Facebook)

“I know right now you’re very busy. You’re planning funerals and learning about honor guards and liaisons and social security benefits. You’re absolutely inundated with people in your home,” Rachael Flick wrote on social media two days after the shooting at a King Soopers in Boulder.

READ MORE: Officer Eric Talley's Funeral Will Be Held Tuesday

Officer Eric Talley was among 10 people who were shot and killed by a 21-year-old suspect from Arvada.

BOULDER, CO – MARCH 24: A man pays his respects to Boulder police officer Eric Talley on March 24, 2021 in Boulder, Colorado.Talley, 51, was one of 10 people killed at the King Soopers grocery store when a gunman opened fire. (Photo by Paula Bronstein./Getty Images)

Deputy Flick was shot and killed in February of 2018 when an undercover auto theft investigation became violent.

On the first anniversary of her husband’s death, Rachael said, “It was a club I never wanted to join, but from what I’ve seen, there is love for the law enforcement community.”

READ MORE: 'Ten Together': Boulder To Honor Victims Of Grocery Store Shooting With 10 Minutes Of Silence

She echoed that same pain to Talley’s wife.

Micah and Rachael Flick (credit: Flick Family)

“And I know, from the depths of my soul, that you are stunned and crushed and hoping that someone will kindly come and tell you that all of this is just a terrible nightmare and that you can wake up now. If you have space to cry and grieve this week, it will be in the shower and in the dark hours of the night in your now vastly gaping bed.”

Flick’s death came weeks after two separate killings of Colorado law enforcement officers; Adams County Sheriff’s Deputy Heath Gumm and Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Zackari Parrish.

Rachael assured Talley’s wife she and others in the group are ready to help.

“We’re just a few steps away. When you are ready. We’ll wear our hair in messy buns and put on our late husband’s sweats and we’ll come with coffee or wine or chocolate. And we will sit with you. And we will listen. And we will cry with you. And we will walk out this dark road with you. Our lamps of hope will light the way. You and your children are not alone.”

Danielle Chavira