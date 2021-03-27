COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – “Dear Mrs. Eric Talley, we haven’t met yet. I’m certain one day we will. And I am sorry for that. I am sorry because the rest of us all pray that no one else ever joins our line of duty widow ‘club.'” The wife of fallen El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Micah Flick shared a heartbreaking open letter to the wife of fallen Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley.

“I know right now you’re very busy. You’re planning funerals and learning about honor guards and liaisons and social security benefits. You’re absolutely inundated with people in your home,” Rachael Flick wrote on social media two days after the shooting at a King Soopers in Boulder.

Officer Eric Talley was among 10 people who were shot and killed by a 21-year-old suspect from Arvada.

Deputy Flick was shot and killed in February of 2018 when an undercover auto theft investigation became violent.

On the first anniversary of her husband’s death, Rachael said, “It was a club I never wanted to join, but from what I’ve seen, there is love for the law enforcement community.”

She echoed that same pain to Talley’s wife.

“And I know, from the depths of my soul, that you are stunned and crushed and hoping that someone will kindly come and tell you that all of this is just a terrible nightmare and that you can wake up now. If you have space to cry and grieve this week, it will be in the shower and in the dark hours of the night in your now vastly gaping bed.”

Flick’s death came weeks after two separate killings of Colorado law enforcement officers; Adams County Sheriff’s Deputy Heath Gumm and Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Zackari Parrish.

Rachael assured Talley’s wife she and others in the group are ready to help.

“We’re just a few steps away. When you are ready. We’ll wear our hair in messy buns and put on our late husband’s sweats and we’ll come with coffee or wine or chocolate. And we will sit with you. And we will listen. And we will cry with you. And we will walk out this dark road with you. Our lamps of hope will light the way. You and your children are not alone.”