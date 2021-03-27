BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The City of Boulder has organized a collective moment of silence to honor the lives lost during the mass shooting at King Soopers. They are calling it “Ten Together: Moment of silence for victims of the Boulder shooting.”

“The impact of this tragedy stretches across our community and nation, and we welcome all to join us,” organizers stated.

Participants are asked to step outside at 8 p.m. on Saturday and take 10 slow breaths, followed by 10 minutes of silence. Each breath and each minute are to honor the 10 lives lost in the tragic Boulder shooting.

“We’d love to bring out community together and have a large event where people connect and mourn and grieve, but that’s really just not possible right now,” said Bryan Bullock with the City of Boulder. “The goal of this campaign is to really give the community, both those in Boulder and beyond, an opportunity to share in our collective grief in this tragedy.”

Participants are also invited to put a fire-safe candle or light in a front window.

“We hope that this in some small way will bring people together,” Bullock said.

Though the initial event is held on Saturday, the city invites all who are able to continue this practice for 10 days.

“We’d love to see people in Denver and beyond participating in this initiative. Whether it’s 10 breathes or whatever works for your evening schedule we ask people to make space in their lives to be part of this shared experience,” Bullock said.

City officials ask social media users to share their thoughts and support using #BoulderStrong or #TenTogetherBoulder. Downloadable graphics, posters and yard signs are available at bouldercolorado.gov/boulderstrong.