LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Lakewood police took one man into custody late Friday night after at least two hours of SWAT activity. Police responded to the Quality Inn Suites near 6th Avenue and Simms Street at around 8 p.m.
Investigators say a man with a nationwide warrant for felony menacing with a deadly weapon and assault was barricaded and armed.
SWAT teams from West Metro and Jefferson County were called in. Denver Police also helped negotiate.
Police say the suspect refused to come out and fired at officers, but no one was hurt.
At around 11 p.m., police arrested the suspect. It’s not clear if he surrendered or police entered the room to arrest him.