FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Fort Collins police were called to an urgent care just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday after a 3-year-old boy was brought in by a family member. The child was unconscious and not breathing.
Despite lifesaving efforts by medical staff, the child did not survive. The Larimer County Coroner reports the child died of asphyxiation by manual strangulation/choking.
Investigators with the Larimer County Sheriff's Office were contacted because the child lived in unincorporated Larimer County.
During the joint investigation with Fort Collins police and investigators with Larimer County, it was learned that less than 2 hours before, the child was allegedly assaulted by his mother’s boyfriend, Jaime Omar Rodriguez, for misbehaving while inside a business in Fort Collins.
The child was taken home from the business and later taken to the urgent care.
Rodriguez was arrested on Wednesday for an outstanding no bond parole violation warrant and booked into the Larimer County Jail. On Friday, he was once again arrested, this time on charges of first-degree murder and child abuse- death. Bond has not been set in relation to those charged and Rodriguez remains in custody.