DENVER (CBS4) – The weekend will end on a gorgeous note around Colorado thanks to a ridge of high pressure taking over the weather pattern for a day. Temperatures will be at or above normal statewide and we should see plenty of sunshine.
Monday will start off mild but clouds will quickly increase by the afternoon. It will also turn very wind around the state, especially on the eastern plains where the National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for areas to the east and southeast of Colorado Springs.
The change will be due to a fast-moving cold front approaching from the northwest. It will be here sometime on Monday. Behind the front we’ll see a brief period of snow in the mountains. Some of that may work its way out onto the adjacent plains before sunrise Tuesday.
By Wednesday we'll be warming up again and that trend will last through the entire upcoming weekend. Right now it looks like April is going to start off warm and dry around Colorado.