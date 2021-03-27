LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Lakewood police arrested Casey Henni, 35, late Friday night after six hours of SWAT activity. Police responded to the Quality Inn Suites near 6th Avenue and Simms Street at around 8 p.m.
Investigators say Henni had a nationwide warrant for felony menacing with a deadly weapon and assault. They add he was barricaded and armed.READ MORE: Colorado Law Enforcement Escort Mother Of Officer Eric Talley Into Colorado
Police say Henni refused to come out and fired one shot at officers, but no one was hurt.READ MORE: Feds Arrest Adam Vannoy, Armed Colorado Man, After Remark About Boulder Grocery Store Shooting
SWAT teams from West Metro and Jefferson County were called in. Denver Police also helped negotiate.MORE NEWS: COVID In Colorado: Face Mask Mandate Could Be Subject To Exemption With Update To Dial
At around 11 p.m., Henni surrendered without incident. He is now behind bars at the Jefferson County Jail facing previous charges and new charges including attempted first degree murder, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, reckless endangerment and first degree aggravated motor vehicle theft.