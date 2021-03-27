CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Lakewood police arrested Casey Henni, 35, late Friday night after six hours of SWAT activity. Police responded to the Quality Inn Suites near 6th Avenue and Simms Street at around 8 p.m.

Investigators say Henni had a nationwide warrant for felony menacing with a deadly weapon and assault. They add he was barricaded and armed.

Police say Henni refused to come out and fired one shot at officers, but no one was hurt.

SWAT teams from West Metro and Jefferson County were called in. Denver Police also helped negotiate.

At around 11 p.m., Henni surrendered without incident. He is now behind bars at the Jefferson County Jail facing previous charges and new charges including attempted first degree murder, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, reckless endangerment and first degree aggravated motor vehicle theft.

Danielle Chavira