BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – When you think of Boulder you may think of fitness. After all, it is home to world class hiking and the Bolder Boulder; America’s largest 10k.

“You know it’s a really big community that we have here that’s all running based, but kind of all sorts of activities too,” said Jackie Brague, the store manager for Boulder Running Company.

So, the fact Boulder has its own running shoe shouldn’t come as a shock. A pair of Altra Escalante Racers were designed to be sold at last year’s Bolder Boulder, by the Boulder Running Company, but COVID-19 cancelled the festivities.

“We had to find a new use for them and unfortunately this is the best way we were able to do it,” said Regional Manager for Boulder Running Company John Campbell.

They decided to take all those unsold shoes and put them on sale Friday. They are charging $140 a pair, but if you buy them you are giving back to the community. One hundred percent of net profits will go to the Colorado Healing Fund for the families of the King Soopers shooting victims.

“They are able to use the money for whatever they see fit and will be the best fort them,” said Brague.

She says the shoes have already been a hit.

“You can see from the table it’s gone from really full to missing sizes which has been fantastic.”

That’s not all Boulder Running Company is doing. They’ve created a virtual running challenge for April 1. The public can sign up for free and for every mile run or walked the company will donate one dollar to the Colorado Healing Fund.

Plus, they’ve received donations from their partner companies Asics, New Balance, Saucony, On, Hoka One One, Puma and Altra. They say as part of the community, it’s the least they could do.

“It’s a really tough time, and it’s been a tough week for all of our communities so our thoughts and our hearts go out to the victims and their families,” said Brague.