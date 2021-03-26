WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Weld County residents are urged to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine on Weld County Health’s website. The county says this is one of the most efficient ways to register and see where vaccinations are available.
The webpage highlights weld county vaccine providers, including Sunrise Community Health Center, Dale’s Pharmacy, Banner Health, UCHealth, and many others.READ MORE: Two Fast Food Employees Fight Staff, Flee Police After Being Fired
Colorado is currently in the 1B.4 phase, allowing people 50 and older, as well as additional
frontline workers, and those with at least one high-risk condition to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
People from all previous phases continue to be eligible for the vaccine. Phase 2 will be for the remaining public and
the start date will be dependent on vaccine supply.
“As we get more vaccines, we want to encourage more Weld County residents to register on-line and get the shot,”
said Mark Lawley, Executive Director of the Weld County Health Department. “The vaccines are effective, safe, and
available at no-cost.”
For general questions about COVID-19, including on-line registration, where and how to obtain vaccinations, visit:
www.weldhealth.org.