GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) — The Weld County Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest in 1979 homicide. James Dye, 64, is now behind bars in the death of Kay Day.
Kay Day was reported missing in 1979. She was a business lab monitor working nights at Aims Community College, and was last seen locking up her office.
The next morning her husband, Stanley “Chuck” Day, realized she never returned home. He filed a missing persons report.
On Nov. 27, 1979 Kay was found dead in a vehicle parked on the side of the road near her office.
Day had been beaten, sexually assaulted and strangled by a cloth belt from her own overcoat.
Weld County Cold Case Detective Byron Kastilahn was assigned to the case and was able to link Dye to Day. He was a student at the time and frequented the same areas Day did.
Kastilahn said Dye was allegedly linked to the death with modern DNA testing.
Dye was arrested earlier this week and is currently in custody in Hayes, Kansas awaiting extradition.
The case was the oldest unsolved homicide investigation in the Weld County Sheriff's Office's cold case files.