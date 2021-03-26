BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The City of Boulder has organized a collective moment of silence to honor the lives lost during the mass shooting at King Soopers. They are calling it “Ten Together: Moment of silence for victims of the Boulder shooting.”
“The impact of this tragedy stretches across our community and nation, and we welcome all to join us,” organizers stated.READ MORE: Two Fast Food Employees Fight Staff, Flee Police After Being Fired
Participants are asked to step outside at 8 p.m. on Saturday and take 10 slow breaths, followed by 10 minutes of silence. Each breath and each minute are to honor the 10 lives lost in the tragic Boulder shooting.READ MORE: Anglers Get SUV Stuck On Ice At Tarryall Reservoir
Participants are also invited to put a fire-safe candle or light in a front window.
Though the initial event is held on Saturday, the city invites all who are able to continue this practice for 10 days.MORE NEWS: Grocery Store Shooting: Gunman's Motive Still Unknown; Complex Investigation Underway
The city asks social media users to share their thoughts and support using #BoulderStrong or #TenTogetherBoulder. Downloadable graphics, posters and yard signs are available at bouldercolorado.gov/boulderstrong.