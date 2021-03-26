CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Anica Padilla
Filed Under:Active Shooter, Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, Ahmad Al-Issa, Boulder News, Boulder Shooting, Deadly Shooting, Eric Talley, Grocery Store Shooting, King Soopers Shooting

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The City of Boulder has organized a collective moment of silence to honor the lives lost during the mass shooting at King Soopers. They are calling it “Ten Together: Moment of silence for victims of the Boulder shooting.”

(credit: CBS)

“The impact of this tragedy stretches across our community and nation, and we welcome all to join us,” organizers stated.

READ MORE: Two Fast Food Employees Fight Staff, Flee Police After Being Fired

Participants are asked to step outside at 8 p.m. on Saturday and take 10 slow breaths, followed by 10 minutes of silence. Each breath and each minute are to honor the 10 lives lost in the tragic Boulder shooting.

READ MORE: Anglers Get SUV Stuck On Ice At Tarryall Reservoir

Participants are also invited to put a fire-safe candle or light in a front window.

Though the initial event is held on Saturday, the city invites all who are able to continue this practice for 10 days.

MORE NEWS: Grocery Store Shooting: Gunman's Motive Still Unknown; Complex Investigation Underway

The city asks social media users to share their thoughts and support using #BoulderStrong or #TenTogetherBoulder. Downloadable graphics, posters and yard signs are available at bouldercolorado.gov/boulderstrong.

Anica Padilla