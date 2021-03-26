As Vaccination Enthusiasm Rises, COVID-19 Case Rate Decreases In ColoradoA new state health department survey shows there has been a significant shift in Coloradans' views of COVID-19 vaccines. That shift seems to have helped decrease the COVID-19 case rate in Colorado.

Olde Town Arvada Street Closures Put In Place During Pandemic Could Become PermanentThose street closures in Olde Town Avada that were put in place during the coronavirus pandemic could become permanent.

COVID In Denver: Vaccine Program Expanded To Homebound PatientsThe City of Denver is looking to expand offering vaccinations to homebound patients and other people who qualify to have the vaccine come to them.

Face Mask Mandate Could Be Subject To Exemption With Update To COVID DialThe Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released a new update to the COVID Dial this week which includes the potential for some counties to get an exemption to the statewide mandate but it still encourages everyone to wear a mask.

Pitkin County Moves To Level Orange On New COVID Dial 3.0While some counties are looking toward fewer restrictions under the new state dial, Pitkin county took a step toward more.

'We Don't Have To Pretend Like We're OK': Support Services Available For Community After Boulder ShootingTragic events, such as the shooting at King Soopers on Monday, have an impact on all of our mental and emotional wellbeing, so Boulder County and statewide efforts have begun to offer support for anyone who needs it. Experts say the best thing to do if you are struggling is talk with someone about it.