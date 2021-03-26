BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold and Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty are providing an update on the ongoing investigation into the mass shooting at the King Soopers store on Monday.
BOULDER, CO – MARCH 23: King Soopers in Boulder a day after Monday”u2019s mass shooting on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. A gunman opened fire at a Boulder King Soopers grocery store just before 3 p.m. leaving 10 people dead with a number of others wounded. The gunman was apprehended by police shortly after the killings. Local law enforcement continues to investigate the crime, which comes on the heels of a mass shooting left eight people dead in Atlanta and is amongst a number of high-profile mass shootings in the state of Colorado dating back to 1999 Columbine High School shooting. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
The news conference in scheduled for 10 a.m. Officials will discuss crime scene processing and the next steps in the court process. Watch it live on CBSN Denver.