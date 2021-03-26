LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Foothills Animal Shelter helped reunite a timid Pitbull with her lost puppies in Lakewood. The Pitbull named Betty was recently found wandering alone in freezing temperatures.
Shelter employees say Betty was worried and hungry when she arrived at Foothills. Veterinarians quickly provided emergency care and discovered Betty had recently given birth to puppies.
"If those puppies were still around, they were on their own and would not make it much longer without their mother," the shelter said in a news release on Friday.
An animal control officer brought Betty back to where she was found with the hope that she would find her babies. Betty led the officer to the 3-week-old puppies, who were later named after the Golden Girls. Betty is named after the shelter employees’ favorite actress, Betty White.
Betty and the Golden Girls spent time in a foster home and have all been adopted.
Foothills Animal Shelter is accepting donations to fund adoptions, pet licensing, vaccinations and other services at FoothillsAnimalShelter.org/GiveHope. The shelter is open seven days a week at 580 McIntyre Street in Golden.