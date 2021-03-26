GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A Garfield County Sheriff’s deputy was nearly hit by a driver early Friday morning on Highway 82. The deputy was getting back into his cruiser after helping an injured deer when an oncoming driver came right at him.
The deputy was able to dive in his car and avoid serious injury. The sheriff’s office released photos showing the damage to the deputy’s patrol vehicle.
The deputy was able to follow the driver and pulled her over. The sheriff’s office said the woman was driving without a valid license and had no registration or insurance.