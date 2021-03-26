ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Englewood Police Department is investigating a series of explosive devices left in public areas. Since January, police have responded to three explosive devices located west of Broadway and South of Oxford.

The most recent device was located by a man walking his dog on Friday. He called police after noticing a pipe with a fuse near the corner of West Union Avenue and South Bannock Street.

On Jan. 16, officers found a pipe bomb in a football field at Englewood Alternative High School. Several days later, on Jan. 20, officers found what appeared to be a soda can with tape on it at Rotolo Park.

Investigators said all three devices were found to be explosives. None of the devices detonated, and no one was injured.

Since January of 2021 three suspicious devices have been located in areas located west of Broadway and South of Oxford. Two of these devices were found to be explosive. We are asking the public to be vigilant and report suspicious activity or devices. READ MORE: Third Explosive Device Possibly Tied To String Of Bombings Found In Trinidad — Englewood Police Department (@PoliceEnglewood) March 26, 2021

In the Rotolo Park investigation, officers say a couple waking their dog reported seeing a man looking in the trash who then ran to the playground and attached a can to the fence near a play area. Investigators canvassed the neighborhood but did not find any surveillance video of the possible suspect.

Police are asking the public to be vigilant and report suspicious activity or devices.

If you see something please call 911 to report it. If you find something suspicious please do not pick it up or touch it, leave the area and call 911.

Anyone with information about the devices is asked to call Detective Taylor at 303-762-2465.