DENVER (CBS4) – The third and final storm system of the week will cross Colorado today. That means we’ll have a cloudy and cool Friday with areas of snow in the mountains.
The snow will be light for the most part with an average of 1-4 inches in the northern and central mountains. But some southern mountain locations could get up to a foot, especially in the San Juan Mountain Range.
Denver, the Front Range and the eastern plains could also see a little bit of rain or snow, mostly during the afternoon and evening. There’s even potential see some some snow squalls develop along and east of Interstate 25.
With the storm overhead it will be cooler than it was on Thursday. Highs in Denver this afternoon will top off in the 40s. We’ll see 30s in the mountains with mostly 50s on the eastern plains and western slope.
The entire state of Colorado will see a warmer and drier weekend with the pick day being Sunday if you want to make outdoor plans. The warm weather will last into Monday of next week.
However it will turn very windy around Colorado early next week as a new storm approaches the state. It'll turn much colder on Tuesday with another chance for rain and snow, not only in the mountains, but also in Denver and on the plains.