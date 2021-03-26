DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation is asking drivers to plan ahead for a full closure of Quebec Street under Interstate 70 this weekend. The closure is part of CDOT’s Central 70 Project and will also include the eastbound I-70 off-ramp to Quebec Street.
The closure will last from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. Officials say it is necessary so crews can remove the top layer of asphalt and repave the road.
Drivers traveling northbound can use the Quebec Street on-ramp to eastbound I-70, exit at Central Park Boulevard, travel north to the Central Park Boulevard on-ramp, and exit at the westbound I-70 off-ramp to Quebec Street.
CDOT said drivers traveling southbound on Quebec Street can take the Quebec Street on-ramp to Stapleton North Drive, turn left on Holly Street, turn left to Smith Road and exit at Quebec Street.