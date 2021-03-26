DENVER (CBS4) – A new state health department survey shows there has been a significant shift in Coloradans’ views of COVID-19 vaccines. That shift seems to have helped decrease the COVID-19 case rate in Colorado.

In September 2020, only 66% of people said they were interested in getting the vaccine. Now, 88% of Coloradans say they will possibly be vaccinated.

So far, over 900,000 people statewide have been fully vaccinated, according to state health department data.

When vaccinations were first being distributed in December, there were over 3,500 COVID-19 cases in the state. Now, Colorado only has just over 900 cases – the lowest case rate since May.

COVID-19 hospitalizations also continue to dramatically decrease. Hospital admissions are down 31% so far from the week before, and the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is the lowest it’s been since October.

That’s a big deal, according to hospital staff.

“It’s very encouraging, we are seeing people return to care, so those barriers that have been put up through the spring have been lifted, people are being able to get the care they need,” said Kristi Melton, Vice President of Clinical Business Operations for National Jewish Hospital, who has led the hospital’s vaccination events.

National Jewish Hospital has coordinated 55 mass vaccination events, vaccinating 35,000 people so far.

“This is probably the most rewarding time I’ve had in my almost 29 years as a nurse,” Melton said.

Mark Brown, 58, attended one of those events Friday at the University of Denver.

“I’m so excited about getting back to the gym, and restaurants, and hanging out with friends and family, just share some dinner with some friends,” Brown said.

Melton and Brown said they are glad to see so many others sharing enthusiasm for the vaccine.

“It’s just kind of like a sense of moving on, we’ve just kind of been in limbo for the last year, and now we see the light at the end of the tunnel, the hope that things can get back to normal,” Brown said. “Going around and seeing people taking part in this event, it’s incredible. It’s humbling to see, to be honest with you.”

LINK: National Jewish Hospital Vaccination Registration