DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Rockies are one of the least-valued Major League Baseball franchises, according to Sportico.
The Rockies are the 22nd most valuable franchise at $1.37 billion. There are 30 teams in MLB. The Yankees are the most valuable franchise worth $6.75 billion while the Miami Marlins are the least valuable franchise at $1.12 billion.
The COVID pandemic preventing fans to enter the stadium and the 60-game shortened season hurt revenue for the Rockies in the 2020 season as they received $93 million. This compared to the team receiving $283 million in revenue in 2019.
The Rockies also received $11 million from team-related businesses and real estate.
According to the sports business website, the average MLB team is worth $2.2 billion and the collective fair-market value of the league's 30 franchises is more than $66 billion.
The Rockies open the season against the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers on April 1 at 2 p.m.