By Justin Adams
DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Rockies are one of the least-valued Major League Baseball franchises, according to Sportico.

The Rockies are the 22nd most valuable franchise at $1.37 billion. There are 30 teams in MLB. The Yankees are the most valuable franchise worth $6.75 billion while the Miami Marlins are the least valuable franchise at $1.12 billion.

DENVER, CO – AUGUST 29: A general view of the stadium as the sun sets while the San Diego Padres bat against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on August 29, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. All players are wearing #42 to honor Jackie Robinson. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

The COVID pandemic preventing fans to enter the stadium and the 60-game shortened season hurt revenue for the Rockies in the 2020 season as they received $93 million. This compared to the team receiving $283 million in revenue in 2019.

The Rockies also received $11 million from team-related businesses and real estate.

According to the sports business website, the average MLB team is worth $2.2 billion and the collective fair-market value of the league’s 30 franchises is more than $66 billion.

The Rockies open the season against the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers on April 1 at 2 p.m.

