BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — The City of Boulder has created several ways for people to show their support for the community, wherever they are in the world. The city’s website has downloadable graphics for social media, and printable posters and yard signs. Officials say there are also profile frames available on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram “to honor victims of the tragedy.”
The City created a square image for Instagram, a rectangular graphic for Facebook and Twitter, and a vertical image for Facebook and Instagram Stories.
City officials ask social media users to share their thoughts and support using #BoulderStrong or #TenTogetherBoulder.
Printable posters and yard signs are available at bouldercolorado.gov/boulderstrong.
