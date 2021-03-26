BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– The question why was not answered on Friday as Boulder police and the Boulder County District Attorney provided an update on the grocery store shooting that left 10 dead. The news conference was at police headquarters where a patrol car is draped in memory of Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley.

People came with expressions of sorrow and prayer along with symbols of patriotism for the fallen officer.

Joe Duran, a veteran, stood by holding a flag, “I believe his actions were beyond belief because bravery is being a hero.”

Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold had no breakthrough to announce the reason behind the mass shooting on Monday.

“It will be very haunting for all of us until we figure that out and as someone said, sometimes you don’t figure these things out. We hope we will.”

What they do know is the AR 556 pistol used by the gunman was legally purchased at Eagles Nest Armory in Arvada after he passed a background check.

Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty was asked by CBS4 if a terror-related motive has been ruled out.

“The FBI, CBI and all the law enforcement involved are doing a deep dive into the offender’s background as well as the background of everybody involved in this incident- victims, witnesses and so forth,” said Dougherty.

Among those hoping for answers is Robin Kirkbride, who came to pay her respects. She was in the grocery store not long before the gunfire broke out.

“It could have been me… my life flashed before my eyes, I have kids, grandchildren,” she said.

It is too late to change what happened but not too late to try to learn why.

The defendant in the case, Ahmad Al Issa, has been moved from the Boulder County Jail to another facility due to threats. He faces 10 counts of first-degree murder among other charges in connection with Monday’s shooting.