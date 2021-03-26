BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Art can be an expression of our deepest emotions. This year’s Boulder Arts Week comes at a difficult time, but offers more than 90 events to connect and support the community.

“First I have to send out condolences to the families and the friends of the victims in Boulder. I think we’re still in shock, and heart broken,” said Lauren Click of Boulder’s Office of Arts + Culture, and Director of Boulder Arts Week. “It is important for Boulder Arts Week to go on because it’s a time for us to be with our friends and support our family members and our neighbors. And the arts are one of the ways that we can feel solace, and connect to our community and help us grieve.”

This is the 8th year for Boulder Arts Week. There are a whole host of events to choose from, including music, dance, film, opportunities to make art, and interactive activities. All of it COVID safe.

“We have over 90 programs, 30 of them are online, so if you want to stay home with your family. We also have some self-guided walking and biking tours. And we do have live events. Any of the live events have to follow COVID restrictions, state and county-wide,” Click explained.

Boulder is in the top 2-percent for concentration of artists and arts organizations in the nation. That community has been particularly hit hard by the pandemic. The Colorado Creative Industries estimated 50-percent job loss in the arts industry, just from April to July of 2020.

“The best and most important thing you can do is buy tickets, buy art, go see good programs, go to the theater, watch online. It’s important to focus on Boulder, and focus on your neighborhood here in Boulder. And if you are low on funds, we understand, obviously follow your friends and your artist friends on social media, follow organizations you like on social media, go to free programs, just showing that you care about the art that’s being made is really important,” Click told CBSN Denver.

LINK: Boulder Arts Week Calendar

Boulder Arts Week runs from March 26 – April 3, 2021.