(CBS4) — A child’s disappearance from Greeley in 1984 went cold, until the remains of Jonelle Matthews were found in July 2019. Now, ’48 Hours’ is looking into the case against Steve Pankey. The strange behavior of Pankey, who twice ran for governor of Idaho, made him a suspect.
It was Dec. 20, 1984 when 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews sang in a concert and was dropped at home by a friend and the friend's father. She was last seen at 8 p.m., entering the ranch-style home where she lived with her father, Jim; mother, Gloria; and sister. But when her father returned from her sister's basketball game an hour later, Jonelle was gone.
Pankey lived nearby and attended her church. Prosecutor Robb Miller said Pankey inserted himself into the case over a period of years.
But the defense countered that Pankey was merely obsessed with the case. CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann interviewed Pankey. He claims he was framed.
"This is about more than Jonelle Matthews' murder. That's what they charged Mr. Pankey with, but ultimately what they charged Mr. Pankey with is being an irascible, prickly guy."
Watch the 48 Hours investigation on Saturday, March 27 at 9 p.m.