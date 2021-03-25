WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Police are searching for a woman accused of stabbing another woman outside a Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Westminster. Officers responded to the store parking lot at West 88th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard just after 8 p.m.
Investigators said the suspect stabbed the victim with a knife during a fight inside a car. The owner of the car was injured and taken to the hospital. Police have not released the victim’s condition.
The suspect left the scene in a 2015 black Subaru sedan with license plate OEW-833. Anyone with information is asked to call Westminster police at 303-658-4360 reference case 2021-04126.