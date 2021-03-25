BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Hundreds of people gathered in two different spots in Boulder Wednesday night, holding vigils to remember the victims in Monday’s mass shooting and comforting each other.

“The only thing I can just ask for is just prayers for her family, prayers for the families that were lost. Prayers for the whole store,” said Christina Maes, a pickup supervisor at the store.

She came out with friends around her and was joined by hundreds more by the courthouse along Pearl Street. People lit candles, listened to local musicians, speakers and sang.

Images from the vigil going on right now on Pearl St in #Boulder as people gather to mourn and show strength #BoulderStrong @CBSDenver pic.twitter.com/bij6XnjzK9 — Alan Gionet (@AlanGTV) March 25, 2021

“This really just started out as a Reddit post. I asked the community if anyone in the area was going to be having a vigil, that wasn’t political. And it didn’t seem like there was one at the time, so some friends and I decided to create one and it’s snowballed over the last 24 hours,” said organizer Elise Nardi.

At Tantra Park about a mile from the King Soopers, more gathered in a different vigil.

“I really want to have the flexibility for people to grieve in their own way whether that means sitting in silence, whether that means talking to other people who have experienced the emotions they’re going through we’re having gratitude cards for people to write,” said organizer Heather Bartos.

The cards were to go to King Soopers. Christina was scheduled for work Monday, but her car was in the shop. She was driving her father’s car and fears Colorado weather, so took the day off. The door the gunman came in is the one she and her team would go out as they picked out people’s groceries then brought them out to their cars.

“I’m super mad. I’m like why Boulder, why King Soopers. That’s what I keep asking myself, I’m like why?” said Maes.

Earlier she has visited the makeshift memorial in front of her store. She is most emotional about the loss of 25 year old co-worker Rikki Olds. Olds befriended her right away when Christina was transferred from another store.

“When she found out that I came from the store in Louisville, we had an instant connection. It was lunches and breaks and laughs and giggles… a bunch of times skipping down the aisles because we were bored. Or her coming into my department to help because I was so far behind in groceries… She always had a smile on her face. She always was so energetic, she was just the loving person that you could even ask for. I mean she warmed your heart.”

With friends, Christina went to the makeshift memorial Wednesday and mourned. She says King Soopers is a big help, offering counseling, but wonders how hard it will be to return some day.

“I honestly don’t know if I could walk back into that store normally… I know I have to go back to work, but I don’t know if I can go back into that store and not picture seeing my family. Not seeing the people that I’m used to seeing every day.”

She has four children to support. COVID-19 has been challenging enough. But this tragedy and loss are so hard to bear.

“I mean there’s just so much hate going on everywhere. Just the pandemic has brought a lot of depression, has brought a lot of hate.”

But on Pearl Street and in Tantra Park, people were there who showed they care.

“Everybody could start coming together instead of falling apart.”