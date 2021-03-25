(CBS4) — The funeral for Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. Officer Talley was killed responding to a shooting at a King Soopers store in Boulder on March 22.
Talley, 51, leaves behind a wife and seven children, ranging from 5 to 18 years old.
The service will be held at Flatirons Community Church, located at 355 West South Boulder Road in Lafayette.
While the general public is welcome to attend, attendance at the event is limited due to COVID-19 restrictions. The venue will open at 9:30 a.m. Seating is limited due to COVID-19 and attendees will be required to wear masks and adhere to social distancing requirements while inside the church.
There will be a brief procession for participating family, friends and first responders immediately preceding the ceremony.
You will be able to watch a livestream of the service on CBSN Denver.