BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — The family of Neven Stanisic is asking for privacy as they mourn his death. Stanisic is one of 10 people killed at the King Soopers store in Boulder on Monday.
Neven worked as a repairman and was on the job at the store when he was shot.READ MORE: Grocery Store Shooting Victim Neven Stanisic Remembered As Loving, Hardworking
Members of the public who wish to pay respect may visit a memorial set up in front of his church — St. John The Baptist Orthodox Serbian Chruch at 9305 West Cedar Avenue in Lakewood.
The memorial service this weekend will be private — open only to family members, parishioners and those close to the family.
“We graciously request that this weekend and its events be left to the family,” Michelle Kircher, liaison to Stanisic Family, stated.
“We express our deepest condolences to other families of the innocent victims,” Kircher stated.
“The Stanisic family wishes to express its gratitude for all the support and kindness extended by friends, neighbors, and the family’s church, as well as by local authorities, including the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office,” Kircher stated. “They also thank the broader Serbian community across the country and beyond for reaching out to them in this time of need.”