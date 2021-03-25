GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – The Jefferson County Board of Education voted unanimously to select Tracy Dorland as their finalist for superintendent of Jeffco Public Schools. Dorland is currently the deputy superintendent of Adams 12 Five Star Schools, where she oversees 37,000 students.
Before joining Adams 12 in 2013, Dorland served as a teacher, principal and leader at Denver Public Schools for more than 12 years.
“Tracy has a deep commitment to public education and has proven her dedication to work in the best interest of all students,” said Susan Harmon, board president. “We look forward to working with her to build upon our past success to best serve all of Jeffco’s students and families.”
Jeffco Schools hired the firm Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates for the superintendent search. The firm considered 43 candidates and conducted seven interviews.
The board is currently working on contract negotiations. Members hope to finish the hiring process and appoint Dorland to the position of superintendent by mid-April.
"I am deeply honored to have been selected as the finalist for Jeffco's next superintendent. Jeffco has a long tradition of excellence and has consistently been seen as one of the outstanding school systems in the country," said Dorland.
Dorland holds a Master’s degree in Educational Leadership and Policy Studies from the University of Colorado, Denver and a Bachelors of Arts degree in Psychology from the University of Colorado, Boulder. Dorland lives in Jefferson County and her two children attend Jeffco schools.