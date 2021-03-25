Fallen Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley's Sister Says He 'Loved His Job'Kirstin Brooks describes the moment she learned about the shooting at the grocery store in Boulder.

Remembering The Victims: Memorial For Neven Stanisic Set Up At Lakewood ChurchThe family of Neven Stanisic is asking for privacy as they mourn his death. Stanisic is one of 10 people killed at the King Soopers store in Boulder on Monday. Geoff Petrulis reports.

Those Who Still Had Cars Parked At The King Soopers In Boulder Were Allowed To Return Thursday To Pick Up Their VehiclesThe parking lot had been fenced off while investigators worked but those who still had a vehicle at the King Soopers have been allowed to return to pick them up.

Jury Selection Is Under Way For Two Snowboarders Charged With Triggering An Avalanche Last YearIf the two are convicted they do face jail time.

Thornton Police Are Finally Able To Participate In Meals On Wheels Deliveries AgainAfter missing last years event due to COVID, officers were once again able to participate.

Fish Ladder At Watson Lake State Wildlife Area Proves SuccessfulA two-year review of the Watson Lake fish ladder indicates it has been a success.

